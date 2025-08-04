Total government budget allocations for research and development (GBARD) across the European Union reached an estimated €127.91 billion, equivalent to 0.71 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Eurostat reported that this represented a 3.4 per cent increase compared with 2023, when allocations stood at €123.7 billion, and a 59.5 per cent rise compared with 2014, when €80.2 billion was allocated.

In 2024, government budget allocations for R&D at the EU level were €284.7 per person, marking a 57.0 per cent increase compared with 2014 when the figure was €181.3 per person.

The highest R&D allocations per person among EU Member States were recorded in Luxembourg at €759.2.

Denmark followed with €586.8 per person, while the Netherlands allocated €542.7 per person.

The lowest allocations were recorded in Romania at €19.1 per person, Bulgaria at €38.3 per person and Hungary at €58.7 per person.

Eurostat said it should also be noted that changes in GBARD per capita figures may reflect population changes in the respective countries.

Between 2014 and 2024, all EU governments increased their R&D budget allocations per person.

The largest percentage increase was recorded in Latvia, which rose by 313 per cent from €19.1 per person in 2014 to €78.9 in 2024.

Slovenia followed with an increase of 252 per cent from €78.3 per person in 2014 to €275 in 2024.

Lithuania recorded a 197 per cent increase from €42.7 per person in 2014 to €123 per person in 2024.

In terms of distribution by socioeconomic objectives, more than a third of the GBARD, or 35.7 per cent, was directed to the general advancement of knowledge.

This was primarily financed by a public block grant known as public general university funds (GUF), which are used by public higher education institutions to support their activities.

Eurostat added that 16.6 per cent of the GBARD was dedicated to the general advancement of knowledge from sources other than GUF.

A further 9.4 per cent was allocated to industrial production and technology, 7.0 per cent to health and 6.1 per cent to the exploration and exploitation of space.