Pandora Investments Public Company Limited on Monday announced the sale of the Oceanus office tower, a key component of the under-construction Limassol Blu Marine project.

The transaction was carried out by its wholly owned subsidiary, Ergomakers Ltd, and the total consideration amounts to €102.78 million, excluding value-added tax.

The announcement was made through the regulated market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

In an official statement to the exchange, the company confirmed that the sale represents a material change in its financial state and capital structure.

“The Oceanus office tower has been sold as part of the ongoing Limassol Blu Marine development,” said company secretary Stavros Leptos.

The Limassol Blu Marine project is one of the largest waterfront developments currently underway in Cyprus and is expected to redefine the city’s skyline.

The Oceanus tower was positioned as a prime commercial asset within the broader development and its sale marks a significant milestone for the company.

Further financial or strategic details related to the buyer or allocation of the proceeds were not disclosed at the time of the announcement.