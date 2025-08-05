Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open for the second consecutive year, tournament organisers confirmed to U.S. media on Monday.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has opted out of the U.S. Open warm-up tournament following consecutive semi-final exits at the French Open and Wimbledon, where he was defeated on both occasions by world number one Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic also withdrew from Cincinnati last year as defending champion not long after his triumph in the singles event at the Paris Olympics.

The U.S. Open will take place from August 24 to September 7 in New York City.