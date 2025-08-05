The Bank of Cyprus on Tuesday announced that it will distribute an interim dividend of €0.20 per ordinary share.

This interim dividend amounts to approximately €87 million and corresponds to about 40 per cent of the group’s adjusted recurring profitability for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025.

“The interim dividend reflects the group’s successful execution of its ongoing commitment to deliver sustainable returns to shareholders, supported by its continued strong financial performance,” the bank said.

For the financial year ending December 31, 2025, the group is targeting a total distribution payout ratio of 70 per cent, which is at the top end of its distribution policy range of 50 to 70 per cent.

This, it noted, further contributes to its strong track record of attractive shareholder returns, subject to prevailing market conditions.

The bank added that any proposed future distribution, including its allocation between dividend and buyback, will be determined based on market conditions, financial performance, and the outcome of its capital and liquidity planning strategy at that time.

The interim dividend will be paid in cash on October 20, 2025, to shareholders on the register of members as of the record date of September 23, 2025.

The ex-dividend date is September 22, 2025.

Shareholders must hold ordinary shares on the record date in order to qualify for the interim dividend.

The method of dividend receipt will vary depending on how the shares are held.

For those holding shares indirectly through depositary interests on the Cyprus Stock Exchange, payment will be made either via electronic transfer to an account with Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited or another financial institution, or by cheque to the address registered in the Central Securities Depositary and Central Registry of the CSE as of the record date.

For depositary interest holders who maintain their holdings through participants in the dematerialised securities system operated by the CSDCR, the dividend will be paid through their respective participant after the company remits the relevant amount to the CSDCR.

The company will act as the paying agent for all such payments.

Shareholders who are depositary interest holders and customers of Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited, who are not legal persons, do not hold shares jointly, and are not using CSDCR participants, may choose to receive future dividends by electronic transfer.

This can be done via Internet Banking or the BoC Mobile app, under the relevant dividend payments sections.

Non-subscribers to 1bank may register for the service at no charge, obtain access credentials, and then proceed as above.

Shareholders who are legal entities or hold shares jointly may submit a written request using an authorisation form provided by the bank.

Those preferring payment to an account at another financial institution may also submit a request by completing the relevant form.

Both forms and instructions are available on the Bank of Cyprus website.

For shareholders with interests held in the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. and traded on the Athens Stock Exchange, the dividend will be paid through their dematerialised securities system participant after the Hellenic CSD disburses the gross amount to them.

Euroclear Bank will serve as paying agent for these shareholders.

For holders of shares as CREST Depositary Interests via the Euroclear system, payment will be made into the respective CREST participant accounts.

Euroclear Bank will again serve as paying agent.

The same applies to those holding shares through the Euroclear system other than as CDI holders, with payments directed to their respective Euroclear Bank participants.

Registered shareholders listed directly in the company’s share register will receive payment either by cheque, warrant through post, or via direct electronic transfer.

MUFG Corporate Markets Trustees (Nominees) Limited will act as the paying agent for these payments.

According to the company’s articles of association, interim dividend payments of €2.00 or less will not be paid unless the shareholder sends a written request with relevant bank details to the company.