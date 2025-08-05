Passenger traffic at Cyprus’ airports is expected to hit a new record this August, as Hermes Airports braces for the summer peak and urges travellers to arrive early and plan ahead to avoid delays.

August is historically the busiest month for Larnaca and Paphos airports, and in 2024, traffic surpassed 1.6 million passengers for the first time.

According to Hermes, volumes have remained high since the beginning of 2025, and this year’s figures may exceed last summer’s record.

In view of the anticipated surge, the airport operator is advising passengers to arrive at least two hours before their flight.

However, as it noted, updated guidance may be issued through social media, recommending even earlier arrival during peak hours.

It also mentioned that travellers planning to leave their car at the airport can secure parking in advance via the Hermes website, up to two hours before departure, gaining access to more flexible options and lower online prices.

To assist passengers further, Hermes is promoting the use of its digital chatbot, which provides real-time flight updates, including gate numbers, estimated departure times, and check-in desk details.

This feature can be activated through Facebook Messenger, Viber or X (formerly Twitter), by selecting the “Flight Information” tab for either Larnaca or Paphos airport.

As the company explained, the tool also helps those meeting arriving passengers plan their visit more efficiently.

A short video entitled “A simple and touchless new experience at Larnaka and Pafos Airports” is also available, demonstrating how the chatbot and self-service facilities work in practice.

Travellers are also advised to check in online where possible. As Hermes said, several airlines provide self-check-in kiosks at both airports, while luggage tags can be printed quickly using Tagomat® and Bagomat devices.

Passengers can then drop their bags at designated Self-Tagging Baggage Drop Off points, reducing waiting time. Airport staff will be on hand to assist if needed.

Boarding passes should be kept readily available in either printed or digital form, allowing quicker access through the e-gates.

Hermes further recommends using biometric documents, such as a passport or national ID card, which enable faster clearance through the BorderXpress system using facial recognition.

Once through security, travellers can make use of the upgraded shopping and dining areas, or pre-order duty-free items online and collect them either before departure or upon their return.

Express Lane services are also available, both at Departures and Arrivals, for those wishing to skip queues. According to Hermes, these can be booked online in advance, offering more time to shop or relax in the airport lounges, which provide complimentary drinks and snacks in a quieter setting.

The company also reminded passengers travelling with pets to consult its website for guidance and tips to ensure animal comfort and safety during the flight.

Meanwhile, passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility are entitled to dedicated services and priority assistance throughout their journey.

Finally, Hermes pointed out that airport upgrade works, which began in March, are still in progress. At Larnaca airport, vehicle access is now only available from the Departures level, while waiting zones for taxis and buses have been relocated.

Passengers are encouraged to follow on-site signage and check for updates online.

Further details are available on the official Hermes Airports website and the company’s Cyprus Aeropolis social media pages.