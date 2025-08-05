Leading European financial technology provider payabl. on Tuesday announced that it will become the official payments partner of Anorthosis Famagusta FC for the 2025–2026 season.

According to the announcement, the collaboration underscores payabl.’s continued investment in Cyprus, not only as a strategic business hub but also as a community it actively supports.

“The partnership brings together two organisations with shared values: a drive for excellence, a strong sense of identity, and a long-standing relationship with the people of Cyprus,” said the company.

It added that “as one of the island’s most historic football clubs, Anorthosis Famagusta FC is much more than a sports team; it’s a symbol of pride, resilience, and unity for generations of fans”.

“At payabl., we believe in the power of sports to unite people across cities, generations, and backgrounds,” said Marios Tsiailis, group chief financial officer of payabl.

“Our connection to Cyprus runs deep. It’s one of our key operational locations and a place where we’ve been actively investing, not just through technology and financial services, but through community partnerships that matter,” he added.

He also said that “supporting a club like Anorthosis Famagusta FC is our way of giving back, by standing beside organisations that inspire passion, loyalty, and a sense of belonging.”

As part of the partnership, payabl. will provide the club with cutting-edge payment technology, including the implementation of the payabl.gateway.

This secure and scalable payment processing solution will power the club’s online store and ticketing system.

In addition, the club will also adopt payabl.POS, the company’s smart point-of-sale terminal engineered to support fast, frictionless in-person payments.

“Whether fans are shopping online or purchasing items at the stadium, they will benefit from a modern, seamless payment experience,” the company said.

This marks a major step forward in the club’s digital transformation, demonstrating how fintech innovation can directly improve day-to-day interactions for supporters and the local community.

The collaboration will also feature brand visibility at matches, fan-driven activations, and joint community outreach programmes, all aimed at delivering meaningful value to supporters and the public.

“We are delighted to welcome payabl. as our official payments partner,” said Rafail Demetriou, chief executive officer of Anorthosis Famagusta FC.

“This collaboration brings advanced technology into the heart of our club operations, improving the experience for our fans and modernising the way we manage payments across all touchpoints,” he said.

“Beyond technology, we value partners who share our commitment to community and excellence, and in payabl., we’ve found a team that truly aligns with our vision,” he added.

“We look forward to building a strong and lasting partnership,” he concluded.

The agreement comes at a time of continued growth and expansion for payabl., whose innovative payment solutions serve merchants throughout Europe and internationally.

Combining technology-led services with a people-first ethos, payabl. empowers businesses to thrive while nurturing meaningful relationships with the communities in which it operates.

According to the company, this latest collaboration reinforces payabl.’s dual role as an innovator in fintech and a committed supporter of Cyprus’s sporting and social fabric.