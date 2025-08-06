Telethon Cyprus is amplifying its wave of support with a new and dynamic partnership with the Cyprus Basketball Federation (CBF). This collaboration aims to strengthen TELETHON’s charitable mission further and broaden the reach of its message through the unifying power and influence of sport. The CBF joins TELETHON’s growing network of institutional partnerships with sports federations, adding basketball to the charity’s nationwide awareness campaign.

The connection between TELETHON and sport has long been a deliberate and successful strategy, brought to life each year through targeted initiatives. Last year’s first step into basketball, in cooperation with Keravnos Strovolou club, opened the door to broader synergies with the local sporting community, laying the groundwork for creative collaborations with federations, clubs, athletes and Olympians.

This year’s partnership with the CBF builds on that momentum, aligning TELETHON with a sport that enjoys strong social resonance and a rich history in Cyprus. Through joint initiatives, the partnership will not only strengthen TELETHON’s fundraising efforts, but also create new opportunities to inform, engage and mobilise the public.

From athletes and officials taking part in the Nationwide Fundraising Campaign, to manning the Telethon TV marathon call centre and driving awareness and digital fundraising initiatives, this partnership demonstrates the power of sport as a force for generosity and hope. In a milestone moment, and at the CBF’s initiative, the Cyprus Men’s National Team has joined TELETHON’s online fundraising drive for the first time, sending a resounding message of solidarity and support.

This initiative marks just the beginning of a broader outreach strategy for TELETHON, aimed at partnering with organisations that share its core values: inclusion, patient support and investment in scientific research.

TELETHON Cyprus warmly thanks the Cyprus Basketball Federation for its steadfast support and meaningful contribution.

For more information about TELETHON, please visit: https://www.cing.ac.cy/en/telethon