President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday said he was satisfied with what he has seen so far in terms of implementing decisions taken to support those affected by the Limassol fires.

He was speaking on his way in to the Council of Ministers meeting, which was set to discuss what has happened up to now.

“I am satisfied with what I see so far in the implementation of our decisions. The big bet is that they will be implemented in their entirety,” he said.

The interior ministry, he said, “has a great responsibility” and has already started paying out compensation to affected individuals.

So far, he said 236 out of 295 reported cases have been compensated. “By the end of the week it is important to compensate all those affected,” Christodoulides added.

A list of the cost of the damage in each residence has been completed, which will be used to draw up compensation according to the schemes outlined by the president on July 27.

Members of the technical and scientific chamber ETEK have already completed cost estimates for about 300 partially destroyed buildings. Once these checks are finished those who lost primary residences that need to be repaired will receive the sums of money.

“Our goal is whether we can move forward even within the next week,” Christodoulides added.

“At the same time, it is important that we move forward at a rapid pace to restore homes and businesses and for people to return to their daily lives”.

The commerce ministry, he said, is implementing two measures to support businesses and compensate for raw materials, goods, equipment restoration. “It is important that the compensation to businesses and self-employed workers has begun”.

The electricity authority (EAC), he said, has reported that in almost 92 per cent of affected areas power has been restored.

The agriculture ministry has also started payouts for farmers and livestock breeders, which will continue for one year. So far 775 people have been compensated.

Even though it is August, Christodoulides said the civil service will put in the work to make sure that compensation schemes are implemented in a speedy manner and people receive funds.

From August 1, he added, the government has implemented a plan for 100 per cent presence of generators in fire-affected communities and 80 per cent in the rest of the communities.

The labour ministry, he said has been approached by more than 100 people who have been left unable to work because of the fire.

The deputy ministry of social welfare has been in contact with 222 families, of which 115 have been given financial assistance to cover emergencies. “Social support will continue,” he said.

The transport ministry, Christodoulides added, will begin as of Wednesday to asses vehicles and machinery destroyed in the fire.

The fire swept mountains villages of Limassol on July 23 burning one per cent of the land of Cyprus and leaving two people dead.