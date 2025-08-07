ASBISc Enterprises Plc on Thursday reported its strongest-ever second quarter, with revenue for Q2 2025 reaching $949.3 million, marking a 47.0 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The company attributed the surge in revenue to the sustained global demand for servers and server components, driven by the ongoing boom in AI-driven and data-centric infrastructure.

“Our sales exploded marking new records in each month of Q2 2025,” the company stated, adding that it was “the best second quarter in our entire history.”

ASBIS, which is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, and operates in over 60 countries, said its adaptive and flexible business model was key to its performance despite challenging conditions in key markets such as Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

“In Kazakhstan, new regulations on IMEI registration for smartphones are giving us hope that the situation with illicit trading will improve substantially,” the company noted.

The new rules, implemented in April 2025, are expected to block all smartphones imported illegally or fraudulently registered after that date.

In Ukraine, ASBIS said the continuation of war has weakened consumer sentiment, but it remains committed to the market.

“We continue to invest and remain strong and positive that should the war finish, we will be significantly gaining from this market,” it affirmed.

Despite regional challenges, the group reported operating profit of $23.5m in Q2 2025, up 53.4 per cent from $15.3m a year earlier.

Net profit for the quarter nearly doubled, reaching $12.1m compared to $6.1m in Q2 2024.

The gross profit margin declined to 6.69 per cent from 7.97 per cent due to a shift in product mix.

Selling expenses increased by 11.0 per cent to $23.4m, which included a redundancy compensation of approximately $500,000, while administrative expenses rose by 10.4 per cent to $16.6m.

EBITDA for Q2 2025 was $26.0m, compared to $17.5m in the same period last year.

For the first half of 2025, ASBIS generated $1.68 billion in revenue, up 24.0 per cent from the first half of 2024, although net profit for the six-month period decreased slightly to $19.4m from $20.1m a year earlier.

The Commonwealth of Independent States and Central and Eastern Europe remained the largest contributors to group revenues.

Smartphones led product sales in Q2 2025, followed by servers, server blocks, and CPUs.

On a country level, the highest sales growth was recorded in South Africa with a 337 per cent increase, followed by the Netherlands at 181 per cent, Slovakia at 65 per cent, Kazakhstan at 59 per cent, and the United Arab Emirates at 50 per cent.

The company’s private label brands also delivered strong performances.

AENO launched a new category of toasters and an AI-powered hairdryer called the AENO ProDryer featuring 11 proprietary patents.

The brand also expanded its distribution and offline partner networks, particularly in Hungary, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Slovakia.

Canyon launched the Hexagon series across all its markets and won a Red Dot design award for one of its products in the series.

It also focused on promoting Hero Products, including Power and Personal Audio categories.

Prestigio Solutions saw continued growth in gross profit, supported by strong demand for tablets and PCs for Multiboards.

A strategic partnership was signed with China’s top LED display exporter ABSEN to expand the brand’s LED video wall solutions offering.

The brand also completed a new Demo Zone at its Cyprus headquarters to showcase business and education products, and introduced optional warranty extensions up to five years.

Lorgar experienced its best second quarter to date, with strong revenue and gross profit growth, especially in the Baltics, driven by a successful sales campaign and new product availability.

Among its key business events during Q2 2025, ASBIS expanded its partnership with Midea by launching the Washable Aroma Tower Fan and the 3-in-1 Evaporative Air Cooler in Europe.

A distribution deal was signed with Royal Kludge, covering 11 markets including Cyprus, to offer high-quality mechanical gaming keyboards and mice, with future plans to expand into 10 African countries.

ASBIS also opened its first Bang & Olufsen flagship store in Milan, the brand’s first in Southern Europe and seventh overall.

It signed a distribution agreement with Logitech in South Africa, becoming an authorised distributor for consumer products in the country, further strengthening a relationship that spans over 10 years and more than 40 markets.

A new distribution agreement with Klipsch was signed to provide a wide range of audio solutions across 28 countries in the EMEA region.

ASBIS Africa received Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) status from national customs authorities, reinforcing its compliance reputation in cross-border trade.

Breezy, ASBIS’s refurbishment and trade-in subsidiary, signed a cooperation agreement with Nedbank to offer trade-in solutions via the Avo Super Shop, which serves nearly 3m customers.

It also partnered with Fairown to provide monthly subscription and upgrade services in Poland, Germany, and Scandinavia.

ASBIS Poland signed a new distribution agreement with D-Link, broadening its networking portfolio for business and consumer markets.

Breezy became the first company in Europe to integrate Apple’s automatic diagnostic tool for MacBooks into its trade-in system, following its prior integration of the iPhone diagnostic tool.

“Taking into consideration overall geopolitical uncertainties, we assess the Group’s results for Q2 2025 and H1 2025 as very successful,” the company concluded.

“We believe that the upward trend in sales will continue following the boom for AI and Data Center infrastructure and we shall be able to deliver very good results.”

ASBIS said it plans to expand further into Africa and Western Europe while maintaining strong positions in Central and Eastern Europe.

It also sees growth potential in its Breezy trade-in business, which is “already developing very nicely.”

The company’s registered office remains at 1 Iapetou Street, 4101 Agios Athanasios, Limassol, Cyprus, and supports operations via two master distribution centres in the Czech Republic and the United Arab Emirates.

ASBIS was founded in 1990 and has been based in Cyprus since 1995.