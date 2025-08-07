The commander and crew members of the Italian Navy cruiser Francesco Mimbelli, along with a group of cadets from the Italian Naval Academy, paid an official visit to the Larnaca Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) on Thursday.

According to a statement from the JRCC, the visit was part of an information exchange and familiarisation programme.

The Italian delegation was briefed on the centre’s mission, operational capabilities, and its role in coordinating search and rescue operations within Cyprus’ area of responsibility.