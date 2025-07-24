At the Forest Theatre in Kato Amiantos, buried in pine trees and cool mountain air, a summer music festival quietly unfolds. All summer long, a series of live music concerts will take place in nature, and August’s performances have just been announced.

Magdaline Nicolaidou will present a piano recital on August 2 with works by Chopin, Scarlatti, Rachmaninoff, Andronikos and Konstantinidis. The hour-long concert will begin at 8pm.

Up next is a storytelling evening as Marina Katsari recites medieval fairy tales accompanied by musician Vangelis Gettos. The musical-narrative performance will be in the Cypriot dialect and is suitable for the whole family. The next performance returns to music as vocalist Andria Demosthenous and pianist Manolis Neophytou (who organises the festival) join forces to perform songs by Manos Hadjidakis and famous musicals.

The next concert will be a jazz tribute to Herbie Hancock on August 10. George El Haber, Christos Yerolatsitis, Andreas Rodosthenous and George Koulas will fill the forest with jazz sounds at 8pm. A classical music evening will follow on August 12 with the Mavromoustaki sisters.

On August 17, Neophytou will be joined by singer Vakia Stavrou, who will perform songs for the sea, of nostalgia and love. The pianist’s next guest will be Chryso Makariou, celebrating the music of Mikis Theodorakis and Manos Hadjidakis on August 23.

A special evening is set for the end of August as the festival concludes by welcoming the Barcelona double bass player Xavi Castillo on August 24 to pay tribute to the artist Joan Miro. A string quartet and jazz trio will bring soulful pieces to life, to be echoed in the Kato Amiantos Forest.

Kato Amiantos Summer Music Festival 2025

Outdoor concerts in the forest. Organised by Manolis Neophytou. August 2-24. Theatraki Dasous, Kato Amiantos. Varied times and ticket prices. Tel: 99833944. [email protected]