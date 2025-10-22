Members of the European parliament on Wednesday approved a motion to build a monument to the victims and missing persons of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus at one of the European parliament’s buildings.

The motion was put down by Disy MEP Michalis Hadjipantela as an amendment to the EU’s 2026 budget, and was passed by a majority of MEPs.

“Europe must remember and stand by the victims of the Turkish invasion. The monument at the European parliament will be a symbol of memory, awareness, and historical truth for all Europeans,” he said.

Later, his office said the motion “found broad support among his colleagues in the European Parliament, sending a strong political message on the Cyprus issue and at the same time highlighting the solidarity between member states”.