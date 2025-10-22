A 46-year-old man was arrested after attacking and stabbing a supermarket employee at a Paphos supermarket on Tuesday evening, after having been stopped on suspicion of stealing alcohol from the store, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the private security guard noticed the 46-year-old inside the supermarket at 5.30pm and identified him as a suspect who had stolen alcoholic beverages from the supermarket in the previous days and on Tuesday.

When the suspect was stopped by the security guard and a 24-year-old supermarket employee at the exit of the premises, he allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked the 24-year-old, injuring his leg.

The suspect was later stopped driving a car in the nearby area with a knife in his possession.

He was subsequently arrested for intent to cause grievous bodily harm, injury, stabbing and robbery.