Pame Kaimakli returns for its 11th edition this weekend, transforming the Nicosia neighbourhood into a hub of creativity and connection. Organised by Urban Gorillas, this year’s theme, Oikeiotopia, explores the intimate boundaries between people, spaces and everyday life, inviting audiences to experience Kaimakli as a living, breathing work of art.

Events will animate unexpected corners of the city — from rooftops and terraces to houses, shops and even parts of the buffer zone. The packed programme features over 90 local and international artists and organisations presenting an eclectic mix of music, theatre, film screenings, workshops, bike rides, sensory installations, storytelling and live performances.

Highlights include performances by Alexia Vassiliou, live music by Yanamana, a drumming procession titled MA*GAIA, a performative coffee reading and Nabu Pera presenting its new album release with songs inspired by Nicosia.

Other festival activities include bike rides, family workshops, storytelling, typewriter performances, screenings, a photography exhibition, mobile gardens and much more. With streets closed to traffic, Kaimakli will once again become a walkable, people-first neighbourhood, celebrating art as a tool for urban coexistence and sustainable living.

11th Pame Kaimakli

Neighbourhood festival with performances, workshops, urban installations and more. October 25-26. Kaimakli, Nicosia. Full agenda at https://pame-kaimakli.org/