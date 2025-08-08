The police on Friday said they were “not aware of any problem” occurring while Turkish Cypriots crossed from the north en masse on Friday morning to attend commemorations for the 61st anniversary of the Battle of Tillyria in the village of Kokkina.

The village of Kokkina is now controlled by the Turkish military but is completely cut off from the rest of the north, being surrounded by the Republic on three sides and by the sea on the other.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, a police spokesman said that “according to the information we have available to us, the crossings were made in the usual fashion and there was no incident reported”.

Those comments came after reports had surfaced in the Turkish Cypriot media that those attempting to cross into the Republic at the Limnitis crossing point “encountered an obstacle”.

Newspaper Kibris reported that “hundreds of people” were “kept waiting … for a while by the United Nations’ peacekeeping force [Unficyp] on the grounds that the Greek Cypriot administration was restricting the number of vehicles at the crossing”.

The UN said in a post on social media that Unficyp peacekeepers had “facilitated access to the UN buffer zone”.