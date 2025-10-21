A 30-year-old convict in the central prisons was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Limassol businessman Stavros Demosthenous last week.

He has been held in the prison since May this year, where he is serving for a drugs offence.

His cell, which he shares with one other, was reportedly the subject of a search carried out in the prison on Sunday night, although it was not the only cell investigated.

The arrest is the fifth so far after Demosthenous was killed in the Sfalaggiotissa area of Limassol. He was shot at as he was being driven by his 18-year-old son near the family home.

The teen proceeded to drive his father to the hospital but was involved in a traffic accident on the highway on the way there. He flagged down another car which took Demosthenous to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Authorities are awaiting the results of forensic tests on physical evidence and the lifting of phone privacy protections for four suspects who remain in custody.

Key evidence in the case includes a hat and a motorcycle abandoned by the perpetrators after they set fire to a van used in the attack. Police are examining these items for genetic material that could link the suspects to the crime.

The motorcycle was previously owned by a 44-year-old suspect, who told investigators that he sold it to the other two suspects, aged 30 and 58. He said he had been instructed to claim it was stolen if questioned by police.

Closed-circuit camera footage is also under review. Investigators identified a suspicious double-cab vehicle owned by a 39-year-old suspect in the area before the murder. The footage then shows the perpetrators’ motorcycle.

All four of these men were arrested and are currently being held under remand.

Police believe the double-cab vehicle helped the attackers escape after abandoning the motorcycle near Ayios Tychonas.

Evidence collected from the suspects’ homes is also being examined.