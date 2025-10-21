Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of 49-year-old businessman Stavros Demosthenous in Limassol, as investigators piece together evidence linking a double-cabin vehicle to all three crime scenes.

The suspects, aged 30, 39, 44 and 59, were detained following coordinated operations by the Limassol criminal investigation department (CID). Police said surveillance footage and forensic evidence point to the involvement of multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle, a van, and a double-cabin truck.

The 39-year-old suspect, a Greek national living in Limassol, is believed to play a central role in the case. According to evidence presented in court, his vehicle, a double-cabin truck with a distinctive rack and exhaust system, was recorded near the murder scene at the time of the killing. CCTV footage allegedly shows the same vehicle following the van and the motorcycle used in the attack to the site where they were later set on fire, before leaving the area by a different route.

Police said the suspect was also seen near the crime scene, outside his vehicle, wearing black trousers and a yellow shirt, the same shirt later found in his home. Investigators believe his movements before and after the murder link him directly to the crime.

The suspects were brought before the Limassol district court on Monday under heavy security, escorted by armed members of the special anti-terror squad and the rapid response unit, wearing bulletproof vests. Despite objections from defence lawyers, the court approved the police request to hold the 39-year-old and 59-year-old suspects for eight days in custody.

Detective inspector Elias Kreouzos of Limassol CID told the court that surveillance footage also showed the same double-cabin truck and a van moving near the victim’s home in the days before the murder. Officers are now reviewing security cameras from the area around the victim’s house for further evidence.

According to police testimony, shortly after the killing, individuals allegedly contacted the 44-year-old former footballer, who owns the motorcycle believed to have been used in the murder. They reportedly instructed him to tell police he knew nothing about the case, offered him money, and advised him to claim the motorcycle had been stolen.

Each of the suspects has given different responses to police. The 59-year-old denies any involvement and has provided statements now under investigation. The 30-year-old refused to answer questions, requesting to testify only in the presence of his lawyer. The 39-year-old, while denying wrongdoing, confirmed being present at all three scenes and has given his own explanation of his movements on the day of the crime.

From the suspects’ homes, police collected several items considered crucial to the investigation. These include two mobile phones from the 59-year-old, two motorcycle helmets and a phone from the 30-year-old, and one phone, a fluorescent yellow shirt and the double-cabin truck from the 39-year-old. The truck has been transferred to the Limassol Police Headquarters for detailed forensic examination.

Police said they are analysing a large volume of surveillance footage and mobile phone data, and have so far taken 23 witness statements and conducted eight searches. Another 83 statements are expected. Two additional searches have been scheduled to locate more evidence linked to the case.

The investigation covers possible offences of premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, vehicle arson, possession and use of firearms and explosives, and car theft.

Police confirmed that two of the suspects, both from Nicosia, are known to authorities. The 30-year-old had previously escaped from custody at Lakatamia police station in 2024, after removing a glass block from his cell wall with the help of a metal rod taken from a toilet.

The investigation by Limassol CID continues, with officers examining more CCTV material from Limassol and Nicosia in an effort to trace the full escape route of the suspects and the vehicles involved.