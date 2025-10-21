A three-month-old baby was found locked inside a parked vehicle in Paphos on Tuesday morning, prompting an immediate response from the fire service.

The call came around 9am, and firefighters quickly arrived. They opened one of the car’s windows and the door to free the infant.

The child, reported to be in good health, was returned to the mother, who was present at the scene.

Assistant chief of Paphos police Michalis Nikolaou said no charges have been filed.

The mother, who had just exited the vehicle, accidentally locked the keys inside, preventing her from opening it.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis told Philenews the service regularly receives calls for similar incidents and always responds immediately.

He warned however that during summer, timely action by parents is even more critical, stating, “we recommend that parents be vigilant and not act carelessly.”