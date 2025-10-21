A man was arrested on Tuesday evening after stabbing a supermarket worker following a failed attempt to steal products from the shop.

According to the police, the man was “noticed by staff” while attempting to steal products from the shelves.

Workers then attempted to restrain him, but he then pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them.

The police were called to the scene and found the man “in close proximity” to the supermarket, “attempting to get into his car and escape”.

They arrested him, with a subsequent search of his person turning up a knife and products from the supermarket.

The worker’s health is said to “not be of concern”.