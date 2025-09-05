If you are a fan of Greek music, chances are you already know about this mega concert in September by two of the most popular Greek singers. Antonis Remos and Despina Vandi are joining forces and heading to our island for two highly anticipated performances, one of which is already sold out.

On September 10 and 11, the two singers will step onto the stage of the Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre of Larnaca to meet their Cyprus fans. The first event is already fully booked and just a few tickets remain for the second and final concert.

Both singers have over 30 years of artistic presence in the Greek music world and are considered leading names with countless hits and recognitions. Remos returns to Cyprus to offer a breathtaking musical experience, performing beloved songs that continue to move audiences.

With countless sold-out shows and No.1 hits, Vandi continues to capture the hearts of audiences, top radio airplay charts and digital rankings, proving her enduring strength in the contemporary Greek music scene. She too, will step onto the Larnaca stage to wow audiences in an evening that promises to charm Greek music lovers.

Antonis Remos and Despina Vandi

Live in Cyprus. September 10-11. Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre, Larnaca. 9pm. www.ticketmaster.cy