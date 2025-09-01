‘I didn’t want everyone to go back to normal and forget about supporting their locals’

By Christina Michailidis

There’s something quietly spectacular about wandering through a market filled with handmade creations – from hand-thrown ceramics and artisan soaps to delicate jewellery, crochet work, small batch foods and niche perfumes. But what makes it truly special isn’t just the products, it’s the people behind them; the potter who spends weeks perfecting a single glaze, the candle maker who gathers local herbs to infuse new scents, the jeweller who shapes silver late into the night by hand.

It’s a far cry from walking into a fast fashion store, where the goods feel impersonal and the service often indifferent; it’s a world where items have been crafted with care, intention and a bit of love.

Choosing handmade goods represents something slower and more intentional and ultimately more human. Each item takes time, and tells a story, of their maker, the process and their heritage. When you buy handmade, you support local craftmanship, community and sustainability. You’re choosing meaningful over convenience.

And in Cyprus that meaning runs deep. Our island has a rich history of handcrafted traditions from intricate jewellery dating back to 2300 BC, to the famed Lefkara lace, ceramics and folk art, all passed down through the generations.

Today, these traditions carry on through a new wave of local artisans in local markets, boutiques, workshops and, of course, increasingly online. Platforms like Handmade in Cyprus help bring together the island’s diverse range of artisans and a modern audience looking for authenticity.

But why now more than ever are people turning to handmade items? And is there a future for local craftmanship?

What originated as a pandemic era trend, a return to shopping locally, was for the platform’s founder Luzdary Hammad-Stavrou the inspiration for something longer lasting. “All of a sudden, borders were closed, shipping was taking forever, and people wanted to look for local options,” she says. While this consumer shift may have been temporary, her vision wasn’t. “I didn’t want everyone to go back to normal and forget about supporting their locals.”

The creator of the platform

Motivated by her own love of handmade items, “I always had to have things custom made,” Luzdary launched the Handmade in Cyprus online marketplace in 2024 to give local artisans something they often lacked: visibility. She wanted them to be able to reach a broader audience beyond just their friends, family and the occasional market.

“It’s a curated marketplace,” she explains. “People often assume that handmade means traditional, but I want to show them that almost anything you’d find mass produced can be found locally made.” From jewellery to homeware, skincare to décor, she selects makers whose work is a combination of quality, affordability and, of course, creativity. “My vision is for people to think of us when they need a gift or even when they want something for themselves,” Luzdary says. “To know they have an option beyond fast, cheap and disposable; something more thoughtful, more local, more human”.

While we often think sustainability and handmade go hand in hand, Luzdary sees it as much more than just materials or waste. “It’s about a circular economy,” she explains, “the idea that by buying local we are keeping money and opportunities within our own communities. By shopping local, it’s not just the individual maker who is benefitting, but also our economy”.

Interest in handmade has grown since Covid, when people were pushed to think less globally, but the shift is gradual. “In Cyprus the shift is slower,” Luzdary says. “It’s not that people aren’t educated enough, it’s that there seems to be a lack of care. Sometimes people just want the cheapest option.” Changing that mindset is tough, but she sees every small shift as a win. “When people send me messages saying ‘I never would’ve found this artist without you,’ or artists tell me they feel more confident – that’s what keeps me going”.

Still, Luzdary is aware that building a true culture around handmade in Cyprus is something that will take time and something that needs to go beyond simple admiration for a finished product. “Most people don’t realise how much effort each piece involves,” she says. “We are a bit naïve about how things are made, when you watch the process, the time, the detail, the precision – it shifts your whole perspective”.

It is for this reason, despite the growing reach of Handmade in Cyprus’ online platform, she believes physical markets remain essential. “There is something powerful about meeting the maker, hearing their story, seeing the work up close,” she says, “it creates a connection that is hard to replicate online”. It is also why one of her long-term goals is to organise a large-scale handmade festival. A celebration of craft, community and creativity. It’s about creating a space for connection, education and appreciation.

In the end, it’s not only what we choose to buy, but how we choose to value it. When we choose to buy something handmade, over something fast and forgettable, we are choosing a story over a trend, sustainability over disposability, and connection over convenience. And sometimes small intentional choices like this can help shape a more thoughtful way forward.