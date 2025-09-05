Members of the US Congress have called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to intervene over the “unlawful arrest and detention of five Greek Cypriots” in the north.

The members of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus also reiterated “deep concern over the ongoing division of Cyprus”.

They stressed that the arrests are “politically motivated and unlawful” and “threaten the bizonal, bicommunal comprehensive settlement” that the State Department has been seeking to achieve for the reunification of the island.

On July 19 five elderly Greek Cypriots were arrested in the village of Trikomo while visiting properties that had been in their families for generations.

They have been charged with illegal entry, espionage, and disturbing the peace.

The congressmen said they were detained “under questionable legal procedures” and facing “harsh prison conditions” despite chronic health issues.

They urged the State Department “to intervene through the US embassies in Nicosia and Ankara” and “demand the release of the Greek Cypriots illegally detained for exercising their right to visit their ancestral homes.”

The letter is signed by Dina Titus, Chris Pappas, Gus Bilirakis, and Nicole Malliotakis.

The Turkish Cypriot police and the prosecution allege that when the five crossed in one car from the British Dhekelia base through the Strovilia crossing point, near Famagusta, only four identity cards were handed over for inspection. The five Greek Cypriots deny this.

After appearing in court on Tuesday, one of them was taken to hospital after reporting he was unwell.

The also face a second trial, which is related to charges of privacy violations, trespassing, and breaching the peace, is set to continue at the Trikomo district court on Friday.