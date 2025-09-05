Hellenic Bank and Eurobank Cyprus this week announced that a unified schedule of rights and charges will take effect in Cyprus from November 3, 2025, as part of their ongoing merger, aiming to simplify services and reduce costs for customers.

The unified schedule has already been published on the bank’s website.

The development follows the merger between Hellenic Bank and Eurobank Cyprus, which formally began on September 1, 2025, with the transfer of all assets and liabilities of Eurobank Cyprus to Hellenic Bank.

At the same time, the process has started to change the name of Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd to Eurobank Limited.

“The new name reflects the shared vision, dynamism and innovation that characterise the Eurobank Group, mirroring the strategy of the unified organisation for sustainable growth and a customer-focused approach,” Hellenic Bank said.

The bank added that with the merger of the two organisations “a single, strong and modern financial institution has been created, that will be able to provide enhanced banking and insurance services to its clients while supporting the development of the Cypriot economy”.

In a written statement, Hellenic Bank chief executive officer Michalis Louis stated that “the integration of Hellenic Bank with Eurobank Cyprus creates a strong, unified organisation with deep experience, expertise and momentum”.

“With an enhanced presence in the banking and insurance sectors, we are now able to offer more comprehensive and innovative secure solutions to our clients, responding to the modern needs of society and the economy,” he added.

“We are not only creating the largest bancassurance organisation in Cyprus, but also a strong pillar for positioning the island as an international financial centre and as a bridge for economic and business cooperation between the European Union and the wider region,” Louis stated.

As part of the integration process, the bank informed its clients that since September 1, 2025, money transfers between accounts held at Hellenic Bank and Eurobank have been processed without fees, provided that no currency conversion is involved.

These transfers are executed with same-day value, as long as the relevant orders are submitted before the predetermined cut-off times.

The bank clarified that the transfers will be carried out using the most suitable method of transmission, either SEPA or SWIFT.

In addition, for customers who maintain accounts at both institutions, no account maintenance fees will be charged on the accounts they hold with Eurobank Cyprus.

The bank explained that the updating of customer information will take place only once and there will be no need for resubmission of documents for the other accounts.

Furthermore, on November 3, 2025, a unified new schedule of rights and charges will take effect, which is already accessible through the bank’s website.