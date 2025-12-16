The Cyprus Financial Literacy and Education Committee (CyFLEC) held its 6th board of directors meeting this week, in order to to assess actions taken since its previous meeting and to plan its next steps for promoting financial knowledge across the island.

The meeting was conducted online and included updates on actions resulting from the previous board session.

The board was informed about the Coordination and Management Team’s participation in various international conferences and seminars.

Progress was also reported regarding preparations for the creation of the CyFLEC website and the imminent launch of financial education workshops specifically tailored for adults in Cyprus.

A key update involved the completion of the revised questionnaire from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

This revised questionnaire will form the basis for the next major sampling survey in Cyprus, which is scheduled to take place next year.

A central point of discussion was CyFLEC’s main event for the second half of 2026.

Suggestions were submitted regarding the theme and format of the event, followed by an exchange of views and decisions on the preliminary timeline and the next steps for its preparation.

Furthermore, updates were provided by the Chairs of the Thematic Working Groups regarding their activities for the second half of 2025 and their programming of actions for the upcoming year.

The proposed actions put forward by the Thematic Working Groups were adopted by the Board of Directors.

CyFLEC, established to implement the National Strategy for Financial Literacy and Education, continues to work consistently to enhance citizens’ financial knowledge and skills.

The committee’s efforts contribute to the creation of a society with greater economic prosperity and resilience.

One of CyFLEC’s core objectives is the development of effective actions and programmes designed to raise public awareness and strengthen financial knowledge and behaviours in Cyprus.