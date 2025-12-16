Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas discussed “regional security and bilateral cooperation” with his Israeli counterpart during an official visit to the neighbouring country, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the talks in Israel took place ahead of the island’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union during the first half of 2026.

Palmas and his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz exchanged views “on the security situation in Cyprus, Israel and the wider Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East”.

The two ministers examined ways to strengthen bilateral defence and security ties between their countries, the brief statement added.

Palmas said that Nicosia will use its upcoming presidency to “strengthen European unity and promote strategic stability and regional cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean”.

Cyprus would seek deeper cooperation with Israel during this period, encouraging dialogue in areas of mutual interest while promoting regional peace, stability and respect for international law, the minister said.

Cypriot-Israeli defence ties have been growing in recent years. Cyprus has purchased the Barak MX air defence system from Israel. The system is being transferred to the island piece by piece, and will reportedly go fully operational by the end of the year.

Palmas flew to Israel on Monday. He was scheduled to return to Cyprus late in the afternoon on Tuesday.

During his stay, Palmas visited the Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC) which acts as hub for military, humanitarian, international and other organisations supporting the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire.

He met the centre’s director Major General Patrick Frank.

According to information online, Cyprus is among some 20 countries that have posted personnel to the CMCC.

Defence sources confirmed this to the Cyprus Mail, but could not say how many Cypriot personnel are posted at the centre or what their precise role is.

Established in October 2025 as part of a peace agreement, the CMCC aims to coordinate stabilisation and relief efforts in the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the conflict.

The centre’s headquarters are located in the Israeli city of Kiryat Gat. The number of personnel based there has reportedly grown to 600.

In early November it was reported that the CMCC had taken over oversight of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip, with Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories taking on a secondary role in deciding what enters Gaza.

According to The Guardian, early reports indicated that Israel had given authority to the US military to handle incoming goods. But subsequently, a US official asserted that Israel remains in control of Gaza’s perimeter and everything entering it.

“It is an integration. It is hand in glove. They [the Israelis] remain the hand, and the CMCC have become the glove over that hand,” the official said.