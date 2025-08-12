The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday announced the suspension of trading for shares of several companies listed on its new market, a segment designed specifically for smaller, growing, or emerging companies.

The new market segment provides a platform where these companies can list their shares and access capital markets under a regulatory framework tailored to their size and stage of development.

According to the CSE, the suspension is due the companies’ failure to submit and publish their annual financial reports for the year ended December 31, 2024.

This announcement follows a previous notice issued on May 9, 2025, and is made in accordance with Article 183 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Laws.

The companies affected by this suspension are Rianeson Investments Plc, G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Public Ltd, Upyachting Management Plc, Globalwealth Group Plc, and A.J. Green Shell Plc, the latter failing to submit a consolidated annual financial report.

The suspension of trading in the shares of these companies will take effect from Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

This decision was made as part of the implementation of the stock exchange council’s policy.

The policy states that if a listed company does not comply within three months from the date it receives a special marking on trading tables and price bulletins on the new market due to failure to submit and publish its financial results, the exchange will proceed with suspending trading of that company’s shares.

Finally, the CSE stated that the suspension will last for two months, until October 13, 2025, or end earlier if the companies provide the overdue financial information and comply with the requirements.