Last-minute rooms still up for grabs

Cyprus hotels will be at their busiest from the following weekend until August 18, with occupancy rates between 90 and 95 per cent, according to Thanos Michaelides, president of the hoteliers association (Pasyxe).

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Michaelides said that “demand is at its peak but there are still rooms available in all districts, from mountain resorts to coastal areas, for those who have not booked yet”.

After August 18, when many locals return from holidays, occupancy will drop to around 80 per cent for the rest of the month.

Michaelides said the season began in June with some challenges that caused fluctuations in bookings, but overall July and August have experienced “satisfactory” levels, close to those of 2024, with differences from one hotel to another.

Moreover, he cautioned that short-term property rentals, such as those found on Airbnb, take part of the tourist flow from hotels.

“The bigger issue“, he added, “is that of unlicensed properties, which compete unfairly with hotels and licensed rentals.”

“When someone operates outside the legal framework, unfair competition is created,” he continued. “And if a guest encounters a problem, it also harms the reputation of our island’s tourism product.”

Michaelides concluded by saying that the government needs a clear legal framework and proper enforcement, as illegal operators not only compete unfairly but also avoid paying the taxes that hotels and licensed accommodation contribute.