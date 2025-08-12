Stek and KES College renew tourism education scholarship scheme

The association of Cyprus tourist enterprises (Stek) and Nicosia-based KES College on Tuesday announced that they have renewed their collaboration for another year.

In this context, Stek said that it will offer two scholarships for the 2025–2026 academic year, covering 25 per cent of tuition fees for study in accredited programmes at KES College.

According to the announcement, this aims to “improve access to higher education and support the next generation of tourism professionals“.

“The scholarships will apply for the entire duration of the students’ studies and, when combined with the state grant, will significantly reduce the financial burden on families,” the announcement added.

Applicants must meet specific financial criteria, including having unemployed parents, low income, or being from large or single-parent families.

They must also hold a high school diploma with a minimum grade of 15 out of 20.

Applications must be submitted by September 5, 2025, either in person at KES College, via fax to 22756562, or by email at [email protected].

The college said all applications will be reviewed in strict confidence. More information is available on the KES College website.

“With this initiative, Stek and KES College are investing in the future of Cyprus’ tourism industry, giving young people the opportunity for quality studies and professional advancement,” the organisers said.