“The 35th Tomato Dance is here,” say organisers of the upcoming festival in anticipation of the 2025 event. “The beloved tradition, warmly embraced by our fellow villagers and beyond for many years, is back in full force this year – with joy, music, tradition, food and plenty of fun.”

On August 23, the People’s Organisations of Farmakas, in collaboration with the APO Farmakas association, will host the 35th Tomato Dance in the village. As one of the most long-standing traditional festivals in Cyprus, the event returns to celebrate village life, Cypriot music and of course, the flavoursome red fruit.

In the village square, a Cypriot feast will be set up with long tables and chairs for visitors to enjoy a traditional dinner, ice-cold beer and listen to the live music programme. Performing on stage will be Marinos Michail and Stelios Mesimeris, joined by the PAOK Klyrou dance ensemble.

Each year, the festival brings Farmakas to life and wraps up the summer season with dancing and music and plenty of delicious tomatoes.

35th Tomato Dance

Traditional festival with live music and dancing. August 23. Village square, Farmakas. 8pm. €20 for adults and €10 for children. Tel: 99-873603, 99-450576