Fourteen businesses that suffered losses in last month’s wildfire in the Limassol mountainous areas have received a total of €39,760 as the first installment of compensation, the energy ministry announced on Wednesday.

The cabinet had approved compensation for equipment, raw materials, merchandise and supplies that were either destroyed in the fire or damaged as a result of subsequent power cuts.

The ministry said all claims are being examined, with financial support released in installments to help business owners recover more quickly.

Entrepreneurs seeking further information can call 22867238 or 22867247.

The deadline for submitting compensation claims is August 25.

In the Limassol wildfire that started on July 23 and raged for three days, two elderly people were burned alive and hundreds of homes and businesses were lost.

According to the latest official figures, the fire burned an area of 124 square kilometres. Seventeen communities in mountainous Limassol were affected, of which 13 suffered severe losses.

In those communities, 706 buildings were damaged — 335 completely destroyed and 371 partially. These included 532 homes, 109 warehouses, 29 business premises, and 36 other structures.

More than 775 farms also suffered total or partial losses of livestock and crops.