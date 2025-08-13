A four-year-old boy was run over by a passing vehicle on Tuesday afternoon while cycling in Paphos, police announced on Wednesday.

The collision took place at around 6pm, when the boy was cycling in the yard of his house. At some point, it appears he went on the road where he collided with a passing vehicle.

The vehicle was driven by a 26-year-old man, who underwent an alcotest with zero results.

The boy was taken to the Paphos general hospital and subsequently transferred to the Archbishop Makarios hospital in Nicosia, where it was determined that the child had not suffered serious injuries.

Paphos police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.