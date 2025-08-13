The European Commission has launched a public consultation to develop a new strategy for housing construction as part of the European plan for affordable housing.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) this week briefed Cypriot businesses about the initiative through a dedicated announcement.

According to the announcement, the initiative seeks to strengthen the competitiveness and productivity of the construction ecosystem while meeting the growing demand for housing through new, renovated, and repurposed homes.

The proposed strategy sets out measures to promote innovative construction techniques through standards for construction products.

It also aims to improve access to raw and secondary materials by advancing the circular economy, as well as to enhance financing opportunities for innovative products and technologies.

Another goal is to simplify and digitalise building permits while harmonising professional qualifications and licences to facilitate the cross-border provision of services.

The Commission has invited businesses to submit their views on the proposed measures and the challenges that might arise in their implementation.

Participants are also encouraged to provide information on obstacles to innovation, productivity, licensing, and access to materials, as well as suggestions for improvements at European, national, or local level.

Submissions may also include analyses and data based on business experience or relevant research.

The consultation is considered particularly important for sectors including construction and housing, the production of building materials and products, green technologies and energy services, and the circular economy and waste management.

It is also highly relevant for architects, engineers, spatial and urban planners, social partners and NGOs, especially those supporting vulnerable groups, social and affordable housing providers, financial institutions, investors, research centres, universities, and independent experts.

The public consultation will remain open until September 18, 2025.

Those without an account can participate by first creating an EU Login account via the European Commission’s secure portal, confirming the account through email verification, and then accessing the “Have your say” platform to submit comments electronically in any EU language.

Details on account creation and the submission process are available on the European Commission’s and the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus websites.