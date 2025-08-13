The Nicosia municipality has announced that its cooling centres will be open on Wednesday, August 13 and Thursday, August 14 from 9am to 6pm, to help residents cope with the effects of the ongoing heatwave.

The facilities include the Nicosia Multipurpose Municipal Centre located near Famagusta Gate at 40 Nikiforou Foka Street, telephone 22797850, and the Ayios Dhometios-Engomi Multipurpose Municipal Centre at 22 Laerti Street in Ayios Dhometios, telephone 22449049. Both centres will be supervised by municipal staff throughout the day and will offer air-conditioned spaces along with refreshing drinks to provide relief from the extreme temperatures.

Municipal authorities urged the public, especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with health conditions, to make use of the centres and avoid prolonged exposure to the heat. The initiative forms part of the municipality’s wider measures to safeguard residents during periods of extreme weather.