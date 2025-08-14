Tottenham Hotspur said on Thursday that they are “disgusted” by the online racial abuse aimed at French forward Mathys Tel after their UEFA Super Cup loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Europa League winners Spurs squandered a 2-0 lead as they lost to European champions PSG 4-3 on penalties in a dramatic Super Cup in Udine, Italy, on Wednesday.

Tel and Dutch defender Micky van de Ven had missed their spot-kicks for Spurs during the shootout.

“We are disgusted at the racial abuse that Mathys Tel has received on social media following last night’s UEFA Super Cup defeat,” Spurs said in a statement.

“Mathys showed bravery and courage to step forward and take a penalty, yet those who abuse him are nothing but cowards – hiding behind anonymous usernames and profiles to spout their abhorrent views.

“We will work with the authorities and social media platforms to take the strongest possible action against any individual we are able to identify. We stand with you, Mathys.”

Tel, 20, signed for Spurs on a permanent deal after a four-month loan spell at the Premier League club from German side Bayern Munich in June.