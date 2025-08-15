A parked car was set on fire in the Larnaca suburb of Aradippou in the early hours of Friday morning, with the police saying they believe the fire was started intentionally.

According to the police, the fire broke out at around 4am, with the car having been parked on a residential street.

The fire brigade successfully extinguished the fire, but not before extensive damage had been done to the front of the car.

Initial investigations found “flammable material” near the front and rear of the vehicle.

The scene has been cordoned off, with the police’s investigation into the matter ongoing.