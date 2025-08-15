The South Korean government expressed “deep disappointment and regret” over Japanese officials visiting a Tokyo war shrine on Friday and said future relations must be built on Japan showing remorse for past wrongs, its foreign ministry said.

Japan marked the 80th anniversary of its World War Two defeat on Friday, with at least one cabinet minister joining thousands of visitors at Yasukuni Shrine, which South Korea said in a statement “glorifies Japan’s war of aggression and enshrines war criminals.”

The South Korean government urged the leaders of Japan to face history and demonstrate “humble reflection and sincere remorse” for Japan’s past history, the ministry statement said.

“This is an important foundation for the development of future-oriented relations between the two countries based on mutual trust,” it said.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is due to visit Japan on August 23 and hold a summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Lee has in the past been critical of efforts by administrations in Seoul to improve ties with Japan, which occupied the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

He has since vowed to continue efforts to strengthen cooperation with Japan and the United States.