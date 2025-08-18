Police on Sunday afternoon arrested a 31-year-old man after following a chase in the Limassol area. A small amount of drugs were later found in the possession of the man.

According to police, an officer had spotted the man driving a four-wheeled motorcycle without a registration plate and not wearing helmet.

When he signalled the man to stop for inspection, he did not respond but instead tried to flee by driving into the opposite direction of traffic. During the chase, the man collided with a car and eventually came to a standstill.

A small amount of cannabis, a cracker and a knife were later found in the possession of driver, resulting in his arrest for flagrant offenses.

The 31-year-old, who had been injured in the collision was taken to Limassol general hospital for further treatment, where doctors found that he had suffered a spinal fracture.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.