The non-performing loans (NPL) ratio of the Cypriot banking sector remained steady at 5.9 per cent in May, when compared with April 2025, the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) said in a statement on Monday.

Moreover, the bank said that the coverage ratio of NPLs by impairment provisions increased to 61.0 per cent at the end of May 2025, up from 60.7 per cent at the end of April 2025.

It added that total loans that had been restructured amounted to €1.3 billion at the end of May 2025, of which €0.7 billion continued to be classified as non-performing.