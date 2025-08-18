Cyprus’ construction materials price index recorded a year-on-year increase of 1.19 per cent in July, according to a report released on Monday by the state statistical service.

Specifically, the construction materials price index for July 2025 stood at 119.04 points, based on 2021 as the benchmark year set at 100 points, marking a negligible rise of 0.01 per cent compared with the previous month.

When compared with the same month last year, the index recorded an increase of 1.19 per cent.

By main product category, minerals recorded an increase of 3.33 per cent and mineral products rose by 3.27 per cent.

Moreover, products made of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics increased by 0.70 per cent, while electromechanical goods rose by 0.19 per cent.

A decrease was recorded in metal products, which fell by 1.04 per cent.

For the period from January to July 2025, the index rose by 1.24 per cent compared with the corresponding period in 2024.