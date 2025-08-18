Four individuals arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation involving drug use and possession, the illegal transportation of a firearm, and reckless behaviour in Larnaca were remanded for four days by Larnaca district court on Monday.

Warrants had been issued against the four, aged 23, 30, 22 and 26.

“[The arrest] preceded by a complaint from two citizens that on different occasions on August 17 while they were in open spaces in Larnaca felt blows from an unknown object, one to the head and the other to the back (possibly from an air rifle),” police said in a statement.

According to the police, the blows are suspected to have come from a passing car in which the four individuals were travelling.