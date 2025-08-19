Summer cinema is still on and in Paphos there are several outdoor movie nights to enjoy this month – by the sea and in picturesque gardens. This Wednesday, Kimonos Arts Centre continues its Garden Screenings with one more film.

Garden State is an indie gem starring Zach Braff and Natalie Portman that will take audiences on a journey within. The film, screened at Attikon Open-Air Cinema, follows a young man as he returns home for the first time in years and stumbles into the unexpected — love, loss and strange friends.

“With a legendary soundtrack and a beautifully offbeat tone, Garden State is the kind of film that feels like a hug, or a sigh, or both,” say organisers. “A perfect mid-August screening for anyone who’s ever felt a little lost — and a little hopeful.”

Thursday’s film screening will be a seaside occasion as the Petrides Foundation hosts the Cinema By the Sea event. This annual happening returns this week to celebrate summer and offer a joyful outdoor evening. A big screen will be set up at Venus Bleu Beach, and at 8.30pm the beloved family comedy Night at the Museum will be screened.

Movie-goers are encouraged to bring a beach chair, a pillow or a blanket with them and the €5 entrance fee will go towards supporting the Margarita Liasidou Foundation.

Back at Attikon Open-Air Cinema, Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning and Branka Katic will appear on the big screen as the film The Roads Not Taken is shown on Friday, about Molly’s father Leo as he floats through the alternate lives he could have lived.

Four short films by Sylvia Nicolaides and Nicolas Iordanou will be screened on August 27 at Attikon to close off the series. They include Requiem in Salt (2024), Reimagining a Sound (2022), Amalgamation (2020) and Soma & Lil (2017). A Q&A session with the directors will wrap up the evening, offering more insights into the mesmerising world of cinema.

Garden State

Film screening starring Zach Braff and Natalie Portman. Part of the Kimonos Garden Screenings. August 20. Attikon Open-Air Cinema, Paphos. 9pm. €5. Tickets at www.kimonosartcenter.com or available at the door

Cinema By the Sea

Night at the Museum screening. By the Petrides Foundation. August 21. Venus Bleu Beach, Paphos. 8.30pm. €5

The Roads Not Taken

Film screening starring Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning and Branka Katic. Part of the Kimonos Garden Screenings. August 22. Attikon Open-Air Cinema, Paphos. 9pm. €5. Tickets at www.kimonosartcenter.com or available at the door

Four Short Films

By Sylvia Nicolaides and Nicolas Iordanou. Part of the Kimonos Garden Screenings. August 27. Attikon Open-Air Cinema, Paphos. 9pm. €5. Tickets at www.kimonosartcenter.com or available at the door