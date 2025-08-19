A €1.5 million project to eliminate unpleasant sewerage odours is underway in Larnaca, the district’s self-governance organisation (EOA) said on Tuesday.

“The project aims to improve the quality of life of residents and protect the environment,” it said.

It said a new unit has been installed at the Larnaca wastewater treatment plant, to use calcium nitrate against the hydrogen sulfide smells.

The system will swing into use automatically “to reduce unpleasant odours and avoid the excessive use of chemicals, reducing costs and the environmental footprint,” the EOA said.