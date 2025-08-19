Mint packages have been withdrawn from the market because they contained celery – a known allergen – without it being listed on the packaging, the state health services organisation (Okypy) said on Tuesday.

“Celery is among allergic substances that can cause health problems in people in certain people,” Okypy said.

Spearmint packaged by the Nobel brand, weighing 20g, with a best before date of September 30, 2027, and originating from Egypt, was identified as having the problem and has since been withdrawn.

However, anyone who has bought the product is urged to not consume it and return it to the shop it was purchased from.