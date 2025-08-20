Solar-powered parking payment systems have been installed by the Ayia Napa municipality in municipal carparks located on Kryo Nero and Alexandros Papadiamantis streets.

The ticket machines are part of the municipality’s strategy for green growth and smart solutions in everyday life.

“The specific upgrade is part of the municipality’s broader effort for the modernisation of the town’s infrastructure and an enhanced experience for residents and visitors alike,” the municipality said.