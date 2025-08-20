Capital.com, a pioneer in financial services headquartered in Limassol, has achieved a highly prestigious distinction by securing the Great Place to Work® certification, the world’s most recognised accreditation for workplace culture.

This honour, bestowed by the Great Place to Work Institute, the global leader in evaluating corporate culture, acknowledges organisations that place people at the heart of their operations, building an environment of trust, collaboration and professional fulfilment.

The evaluation process was carried out through the Institute’s dedicated platform, with the participation of Capital.com employees in both Cyprus and Italy. With a participation rate of 92 per cent and 95 per cent of staff confirming that Capital.com is indeed an exceptional place to work, the certification reflects the company’s genuine commitment to fostering a culture of trust and respect.

“This recognition provides undeniable proof of Capital.com’s dedication to creating a workplace that promotes professional satisfaction, personal development and team cohesion. Such an achievement further strengthens the company’s competitiveness, positioning it as an employer of choice for talented professionals in the financial sector,” stated Kyriakos Iakovides, General Manager of Great Place to Work® Cyprus.

“The Great Place to Work® certification is not simply an honorary distinction, it is confirmation that together with our team we are building an organisation where every voice is heard, every effort is recognised and each individual has the space to grow and progress. This award belongs to everyone who makes up Capital.com,” commented Christoforos Soutzis, CEO of Capital.com.

Capital.com’s recognition as a Great Place to Work® confirms its commitment to creating meaningful experiences for its people and reinforces its position as one of the leading companies investing in the power of corporate culture.