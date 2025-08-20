Hunters were urged by the forestry department on Wednesday to completely avoid actions which could lead to a fire and to act with caution in forest areas, ahead of the start of the hunting season at the weekend.

Hunters were asked to avoid lighting fires and throwing cigarette butts or matches to the ground.

The pheasant hunting season starts on Sunday.

The forestry department also reminded that the disposal of empty cartridges leads to serious environmental pollution and is prohibited by law.

Lighting fires, it said, in rural areas is illegal and punishable by imprisonment or a fine of up to €100,000, or both.

Anyone who notices smoke or fire is asked to call the forestry department on 1407, or the fire brigade on 112.