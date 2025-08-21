President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday evening welcomed at the presidential palace Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.

The president hosted a private dinner for the visiting Austrian leader.

In a post on X, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said that Stocker’s visit, “one of the Chancellor’s first since he took office, signals the shared will for further deepening the excellent Cyprus-Austria relations, both on a European and bilateral level”.

Early on Friday, the two leaders will hold a formal meeting at the presidential palace, followed by “extensive talks” between the Cypriot and Austrian delegations.

Christodoulides and Stocker will next visit the centre of Nicosia, where the Austrian chancellor will be given a tour of the Green Line.

Later, Stocker will visit parliament and meet House president Annita Demetriou. Next, Christodoulides will host a working lunch for the Austrians, ahead of Stocker’s departure on Friday afternoon.