The municipality of Ayia Napa has begun replacing old waste bins along Nissi avenue, with plans to extend the project to Kryou Nerou street next year.

In a statement, the municipality said the replacement of the outdated bins with new, modern ones is already under way.

According to the statement, the new bins are designed to be more durable, more functional and visually upgraded. The work on Nissi Avenue will continue over the coming days, covering the entire length of the street.

The initiative will be expanded in 2026 to Kryou Nerou Street as part of a wider programme to upgrade cleaning equipment in key areas of the town.

Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannetou described the replacement of waste bins as the first step in a broader strategy to upgrade urban infrastructure in Ayia Napa.

He said it underlined the local government’s “commitment to maintaining a cleaner and more functional public space worthy of the town’s international reputation,”

“Ayia Napa is globally known for its hospitality and natural beauty, and we have a duty to keep investing in projects that improve quality of life for both residents and visitors,” Zannetou said.

“This is only the beginning, as the effort to modernise and enhance infrastructure will continue consistently and with vision across the municipality.”