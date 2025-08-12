The environment department said on Tuesday it has green-lit the recommencement of road works within the Akamas national forest park, having found compliance with all the environmental conditions set out.

It said the reduction of the environmental footprint “is secured by the setting in motion of the next actions” to be taken relating to the first phase of the road works in the Akamas forest.

In addition, it will appoint an environmental inspector, who will be on site to monitor the road works and will submit photographic evidence.

The first phase of the road works in Akamas got underway in September 2022, but they were put on hold in October 2023 following reactions from environmental groups. In December of the same year, the cabinet ordered a reassessment of the works. Later, in March 2024, a special ecological assessment (SEA) was issued, a detailed study for projects near or within Natura 2000 network areas, focusing on potential impacts to protected species and habitats.

The department has now issued its own compliance report regarding the SEA. It has determined compliance with the 19 conditions set out in it.

The conditions go into detail into what construction will be permitted, and also involve dismantling previous constructions deemed to disturb the local flora and fauna.

For example, rainwater drainage from the village of Peyia to the protected area of Aspros Potamos will be diverted along the existing road, and corrosion-prevention installations will be placed.

Another intervention will see the dismantling of retention walls and minimising the longitudinal profile of the road. Retention walls will be kept only where deemed necessary for safety reasons – such as protection against rockslides.

In Toxeftra, at the site of the sandstone formations, the walls will be demolished, apart from a small hard shoulder so as to prevent parking and access.

The new planning provides for no construction of new walls up until Lara, except for two necessary walls on the Toxeftra-Avakas road.

Special care will be taken to avoid the use of asbestos or cement, as these materials adversely impact pH levels in the surrounding soil.

Excavations will not exceed 25 centimetres in depth. The tarmac will be constructed using roller-compacted concrete.

On the walls that will be kept, holes will be drilled to facilitate crossings of small animals.

Once the road works for the first phase are finished, the environment department commits to restoring affected habitats. These actions mainly concern the Phoenicean juniper, mastic, and olive and carob trees.

Also, a large section of the Lipatis road has been stricken off from the first phase of the road works.

In the Avakas area, specifically the Toxeftra Bridge site, the department commits to undertake a hydraulics study aimed at preserving the natural flow of the river and not disturbing the eels.

All this concerns the sustainable development plan for the Akamas peninsula, which had fallen into limbo following the government’s decision to cancel the road works contract earlier this year.

Back in November 2023, environmental NGO Terra Cypria had documented several violations of the sustainable development plan.

These included a cluster of illegal structures continuing to operate along the north end of the protected Lara beach, removal of protective bollards, indiscriminate dumping of construction waste and materials, and the existing dirt roads widened beyond limits stipulated in the plan’s conditions.

The planned road works – aimed at promoting visitation and tourism in the area – comprise Phase 1 of the sustainable development and management plan for Akamas. They involve improvements to three main roads for vehicles. Also, the construction of bridges to improve accessibility for visitors.

Phases 2 and 3 will come later. These involve the construction of so-called visitor nodes (information kiosks and rest stops for visitors) plus improvements to some minor roads.