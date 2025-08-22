Where do you live?

I live with my skating partner Ilia Karankevich in a little Italian city called Egna in Bolzano province.

What did you have for breakfast?

Eggs, some veggies and salmon.

Describe your perfect day

If it’s my day off, I would say that I would sleep as much as possible, but anyway I normally wake up pretty early, at around 7am. I would take time and with no rush get ready to go to some café for breakfast. Later, I would go out with my friends or spend some time with my family. If it’s summer, I would love to go to the beach, swim and relax or just stay near the swimming pool. For me there is no exact thing which I would need to do on my ‘perfect’ day off, just everything I do should be done with no rush!

Best childhood memory?

The brightest and happiest moment from my childhood which comes to mind is when my little brother was born. I was 11 then.

What is always in your fridge?

Berries or fruit, chicken or turkey, tomatoes, Greek yoghurt.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

There is no single exact artist or song which I’m listening to.

What’s your spirit animal?

I don’t have one.

What are you most proud of?

Honestly, the first thing which comes to my mind, I want to say that I’m proud of my parents and my family.

What is your greatest fear?

Unexpected death.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

I’m 19 now, so I guess something like: “Be yourself, enjoy and believe in what you’re doing.”

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

If the person is not listening and doesn’t hear you, not interested in what you’re saying.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Probably go to my family and spend all this time with them and with close ones.

Angelina figure skates with Ilia Karankevich. Together, they have represented Cyprus for seven years in the international arena. In the coming months, they will be competing in European and international events.